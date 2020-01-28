Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,204.00 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.01246357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048781 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00204998 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

