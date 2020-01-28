CREDIT Price Down 17.6% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $158,133.00 and approximately $34,523.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052171 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

