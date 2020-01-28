Credits Price Reaches $0.0620 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $439,302.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, COSS, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

