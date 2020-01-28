Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.80 Per Share

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 472.60 ($6.22). 1,996,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 387.33. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

CRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 408.64 ($5.38).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

