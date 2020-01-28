Critical Analysis: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International -16.62% -11.14% -9.73% ON Semiconductor 5.71% 21.95% 8.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $62.71 million 0.68 $2.09 million $0.09 18.11 ON Semiconductor $5.88 billion 1.65 $627.40 million $1.96 12.07

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for O2Micro International and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 0 3 11 1 2.87

ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats O2Micro International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

