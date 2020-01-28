Critical Contrast: Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) vs. ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hino Motors and ThyssenKrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 1 1 0 1 2.33 ThyssenKrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Hino Motors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and ThyssenKrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $17.88 billion 0.34 $494.18 million $8.85 11.94 ThyssenKrupp $40.43 billion 0.21 $10.71 million N/A N/A

Hino Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThyssenKrupp.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and ThyssenKrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors 2.51% 8.68% 3.92% ThyssenKrupp -0.78% -12.62% -1.10%

Summary

Hino Motors beats ThyssenKrupp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

