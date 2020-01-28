CROAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,027.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $75,027.00 and $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,963,918 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

