CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $91,105.00 and $148.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,987,184 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

