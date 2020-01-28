Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $12.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.56 million and the lowest is $10.81 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $37.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.45 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $130.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

