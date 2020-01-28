Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Cap Hits $277,237.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $277,237.00 and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

