Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Crown has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

