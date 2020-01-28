Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Crown has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Crown by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 576,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,785,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.