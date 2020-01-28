Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $637,145.00 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 2,540,680 coins and its circulating supply is 2,376,592 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

