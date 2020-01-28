Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches Market Cap of $41.78 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00007438 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $84,127.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.80 or 0.05589409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00127760 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.