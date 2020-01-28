Cryptonex Reaches Market Cap of $119.57 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00023418 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $119.57 million and $2.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

