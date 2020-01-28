Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.36 or 0.05574719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00127515 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.