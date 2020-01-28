CryptoSoul Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $35,179.00 and $260.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,425,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,843,166 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.