CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $9.05 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00096356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 118.7% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $51.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013690 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000859 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.