CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

