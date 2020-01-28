Cube (AUTO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Cube has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $342,738.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cube has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

