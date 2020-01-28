Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CPIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 1,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

