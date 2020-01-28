Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. Cummins has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.