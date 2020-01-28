Curecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,806.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Curecoin has a market cap of $924,792.00 and $6,806.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00664592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,409,668 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

