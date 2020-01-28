Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Curtiss-Wright worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

