Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.