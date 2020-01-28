CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 637,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

