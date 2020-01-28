CyberMiles Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bithumb, Binance and IDCM. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007787 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bithumb, Koinex, Huobi, Binance, Bibox, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDCM, DragonEX, BCEX, LBank and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

