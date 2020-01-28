DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:BANC opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $849.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

