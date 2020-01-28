DA Davidson Comments on Hope Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.