DA Davidson Weighs in on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVBF stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $234,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

