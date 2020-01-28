DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

