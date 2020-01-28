DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 70,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

