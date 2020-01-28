Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.39 ($59.75).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock traded up €0.51 ($0.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €43.09 ($50.10). 3,505,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12-month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.