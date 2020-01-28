Dalecoin (DALC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Dalecoin token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Dalecoin has a market capitalization of $4,227.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dalecoin Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,558 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dalecoin

Dalecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

