DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.17 million and $160,566.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.48 or 0.98215445 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

