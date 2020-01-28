DAOstack Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1,990.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

