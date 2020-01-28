Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

DRI stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,777. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

