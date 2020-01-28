Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for 2.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. 24,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,777. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

