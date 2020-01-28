Dash 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $114.79 or 0.01256112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Braziliex, C2CX and Gate.io. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000726 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,291,845 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Graviex, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, BitFlip, Coinrail, xBTCe, WazirX, Bitinka, Bitfinex, ABCC, Indodax, Coinsuper, Coinroom, Binance, HitBTC, HBUS, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, CoinEx, TradeOgre, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Coinhub, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, LBank, Kraken, Tux Exchange, B2BX, Bibox, Koineks, Mercatox, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Liquid, Bittylicious, Crex24, Bleutrade, Upbit, WEX, BitBay, Iquant, Exrates, BiteBTC, Instant Bitex, Exmo, COSS, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, C-Patex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bitbns, Ovis, C2CX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Tidex, Braziliex, Liqui, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, Gate.io and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

