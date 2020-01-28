Datawallet Reaches Market Cap of $450,283.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $450,283.00 and approximately $66,095.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Exmo, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.