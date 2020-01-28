DATx Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DATx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, IDEX, FCoin and Kucoin. Over the last week, DATx has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $309,298.00 and $222,928.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

