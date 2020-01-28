DecentBet (DBET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $96.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $269,461.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

