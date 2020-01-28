Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bittrex, UEX, OKEx, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.