Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

NYSE DECK opened at $175.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

