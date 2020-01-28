DECOIN Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $744,767.00 and $4,404.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,732,382 coins and its circulating supply is 26,097,348 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

