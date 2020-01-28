DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Crex24. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $5,169.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003674 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026075 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00039770 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.