Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $21,160,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

DE stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

