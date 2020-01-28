DEEX (DEEX) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. DEEX has a market cap of $752,311.00 and $3,855.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005850 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006183 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

