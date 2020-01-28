Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DLPH traded up $5.86 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,909,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,217. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLPH. Oppenheimer cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

