Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

DAL traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,925. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

